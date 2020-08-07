ITC launches disinfectant liquid and spray cleaner under Savlon brand

ITC's Savlon range, which was known for being an 'antiseptic' liquid has now diversified to include disinfectant spray and surface cleaning liquid.
Hygiene is now becoming a habit and is extending beyond hand and personal hygiene to more stringent measures of ensuring hygiene of frequently touched surfaces. Disinfection is the new normal and ITC Savlon led its category innovation with its first zero contact Surface Disinfectant Spray, launched during the national lockdown. With convenience and preventive care at its core, ITC Savlon introduces Savlon Multipurpose Disinfectant + Cleaner in a liquid and a spray & wipe format.
To keep the family safe from the risk of infections, preventive hygiene is today of paramount importance. Cleaning and subsequently disinfecting at home have become the norm. With a variety of DIY methods, cleaning and disinfecting at home is often a laborious, repetitive and tedious process.
ITC Savlon’s multipurpose Disinfectant Cleaner provides the dual benefit of cleaning and disinfecting in a single product. With a formulation that helps in germ kill and cleaning, Savlon multipurpose disinfectant + cleaner makes the everyday hygiene routine at home very simple. The multipurpose range kills virus^ and 99.9 per cent germs* including bacteria & fungi commonly found on multiple surfaces.
Savlon Spray & Wipe with a direct apply format, can be used effectively in cleaning + disinfecting multiple surfaces around the house including appliances like fridge, microwave and also surfaces such as dining table, kitchen slab and stove. Savlon multipurpose disinfectant liquid in a dilute and use format caters to the need to clean and disinfect larger surfaces like floors, kitchen slabs, etc & can also be used for laundry disinfection. With citrus fresh fragrance, both the products leave your home smelling pleasant.
Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC, said, “Innovation in product and process is continuously evolving and always on. The competitive advantage is essentially based on how quickly a team picks up a consumer trend, understands the need and innovates. ITC’s Savlon with its series of solutions has not only strengthened the portfolio but with every introduction has tried to address a specific consumer need in hygiene and health. Savlon multipurpose disinfectant cleaner reiterates ITC’s strengths in insight-based product development.”
Savlon Multipurpose Disinfectant + Cleaner Liquid is available in 500ml bottle priced at INR 193 and the Savlon Spray & Wipe Multipurpose Disinfectant + Cleaner is available in 500 ml bottle priced at INR 159. The Disinfectant + Cleaner liquid needs to be diluted with water and used.
The Spray & Wipe is a direct apply format that needs to be sprayed on the surface and wiped with a cloth or a sponge. Both the products can be used on different types of surfaces making them a convenient solution for home cleaning and disinfecting needs.
For over 50 years, Savlon has helped protect Indians against germs. Beginning with the antiseptic disinfectant liquid, Savlon augmented its portfolio to offer hygiene and care with handwashes, hand sanitisers and a range of soaps.
With the unprecedented outbreak, Savlon has further expanded its portfolio in the surface disinfectant category to offer convenient products for various frequently touched surfaces. Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray ensures disinfection of high touch hard surfaces such as doorknobs, delivery packages and soft surfaces such as sofa, chair seats, etc.
Savlon Germ Protection Wipes with its skin friendly pH and soft textured fabric can be used on hands and body for germ protection*. It is also useful in cleaning frequently touched surfaces at home or at work or on-the-go.
In addition, Savlon has recently extended its hygiene portfolio with the introduction of Savlon Hexa advanced range of Hand sanitiser, Soap and Bodywash. Savlon Hexa hand sanitizer liquid for quick and persistent action has been introduced to help consumers and frontline medical professionals alike.
Savlon Hexa Advanced Soap and Bodywash with Hexa pro power are scientifically designed with experts to provide anti-viral and anti-bacterial protection. Savlon Hexa Advanced Bodywash crafted with Milk Proteins, challenges the category with an offering of germ protection*, moisturization and soft skin.
*Basis lab study on sample microbes. ^ Basis active ingredient.