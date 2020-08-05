ITC launches Savlon Hexa Advanced Soap and Body Wash; extends its hygiene portfolio in personal wash

Savlon Hexa Advanced Body wash is available in 100 ml and 500 ml packs priced at Rs. 60 and Rs. 400 respectively. Savlon Hexa Advanced Soap is available in various quantities ranging from 45 g at Rs. 10, 75 g at Rs. 34 to 125 g at Rs. 52. The Savlon Hexa Advanced portfolio for personal wash is being launched across the country across retail stores and e-retailers.