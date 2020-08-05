ITC launches Savlon Hexa Advanced Soap and Body Wash; extends its hygiene portfolio in personal wash

The soap and body wash offer anti-viral and anti-bacterial protection.
The changes in consumer lifestyle and behaviour are evident with lockdown 2.0. Preferences have evolved with hygiene being pivotal to wellbeing. Thus, ITC Savlon extends its hygiene portfolio in the personal wash with the introduction of Savlon Hexa Advanced Soap and Body wash.
In the press release, ITC said Savlon Hexa Advanced Soap and Body wash with Hexa pro power are scientifically designed with experts to provide anti-viral and anti-bacterial protection.^* Savlon Hexa Advanced Bodywash crafted with milk proteins, challenges the category with an offering of germ protection*, moisturization and soft skin.
Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “The new normal has reconstructed everyday habits with hygiene taking precedence. Consumers are today more discerning about their choices in everyday life and are adopting stringent precautionary measures to ensure wellbeing. Savlon Hexa Advanced is an offering in the personal wash category, that combines a balance of germ protection* and skin cleansing & care.”
Savlon Hexa Advanced Body wash is available in 100 ml and 500 ml packs priced at Rs. 60 and Rs. 400 respectively. Savlon Hexa Advanced Soap is available in various quantities ranging from 45 g at Rs. 10, 75 g at Rs. 34 to 125 g at Rs. 52. The Savlon Hexa Advanced portfolio for personal wash is being launched across the country across retail stores and e-retailers.
*Basis lab studies on sample microbes. Washes away germs.
^ Basis lab study on H1N1 virus and Rotavirus. Washes away germs.