ITC Master Chef Creations unveils the #GreatMurghFestival only on Swiggy and Zomato

Festivals in India are marked not just by rituals but also by food. This festive season, ITC Master Chef Creations introduces the #GreatMurghFestival, a limited-time culinary celebration for non-vegetarian enthusiasts. The festival is live until the first week of October across five cities – Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune – exclusively on Swiggy and Zomato.

From the grandeur of royal kitchens to the warmth of family feasts, chicken has always been at the heart of celebrations. The #GreatMurghFestival pays tribute to this with a curated line-up of dishes that turn everyday dining into festive indulgence. Gravies, biryanis, and platters are crafted to elevate every occasion and make every dining moment feel like a daawat – whether you’re enjoying a solo treat, sharing with a loved one, or hosting a festive gathering. Each recipe combines heritage, indulgence, and ITC Master Chef Creations' culinary finesse – offering a gourmet experience designed for non-vegetarian connoisseurs seeking something this season.

The festival features a line-up of non-vegetarian delicacies and curated meals:

Dakhni Murgh (Serves 2): A slow-cooked delicacy inspired by Deccan royalty.

Darbhari Murgh (Serves 2): Spice-rich flavours fit for a regal feast.

Dakhni Murgh & Butter Naan Meal (Serves 2): A royal platter featuring Dakhni Murgh with Dal Makhani, Butter Naan (2 pcs), Lachha Paratha (2 pcs), and Gulab Jamun (2 pcs).

Darbhari Murgh & Butter Naan Meal (Serves 2): Darbhari Murgh with Dal Makhani, Butter Naan (2 pcs), Lachha Paratha (2 pcs), and Gulab Jamun (2 pcs).

Dakhni Murgh & Butter Naan Meal (Serves 1): A compact portion with Dakhni Murgh (1 pc), Dal Makhani, and Butter Naan (2 pcs).

Darbhari Murgh & Butter Naan Meal (Serves 1): A single-serve indulgence with Darbhari Murgh (1 pc), Dal Makhani, and Butter Naan (2 pcs).

Murgh Makhani & Butter Naan Meal (Serves 1): The buttery tomato gravy with Dal Makhani, Butter Naan (2 pcs), and Gulab Jamun (1 pc).

Paneer Lababdar & Butter Naan Meal (Serves 1): A vegetarian indulgence with creamy Paneer Lababdar, Dal Makhani, Butter Naan (2 pcs), and Gulab Jamun (1 pc).

Mutton Biryani & Kebab Meal (Serves 2): A showstopper featuring fragrant Mutton Biryani (900 g) paired with Mutton Shikampuri Kebabs (4 pcs).

Murgh Makhani with Bone (Serves 2): Tangdi pieces (2 pcs) in a rich, buttery gravy – a classic favourite made for sharing.

Egg Tawa Masala (Serves 2): Boiled eggs simmered in spiced masala, cooked tawa-style for soulful flavours.

This season, let ITC Master Chef Creations take you on a journey where every bite is a celebration. Order now and bring home the joy of the #GreatMurghFestival, exclusively on Swiggy and Zomato.