ITC Savlon introduces a moisturising variant of hand sanitiser

Available in 100 ml bottles priced at INR 69/- Savlon Moisturizing Sanitizer is available on leading e-commerce portals across the country.
The pandemic has reset priorities. The new normal has led to the rise of a more discerning consumer who desires a balanced lifestyle with a focus on preventive and innovative solutions to enhance health, safety and convenience. Innovations based on consumer insight have been the bedrock of ITC’s personal care products business.
Continuing the accelerated pace of insight-based innovations, ITC Savlon introduces its first uniquely crafted Savlon Moisturizing Sanitizer. The insight was an emerging yet evident consumer experience with the onset of the pandemic - the drying of hands due to frequent washing of hands and use of sanitizers.
Savlon Moisturizing Sanitizer is uniquely crafted with alcohol and enriched with the goodness of 5 moisturizers^ in a lotion-like base. It is a non-drying non-sticky gel that ensures hands feel soft while effectively sanitizing and removing 99.99 per cent germs*. Savlon Moisturizing Sanitizer is a unique blend of being tough on germs and soft on hands.
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “ITC Savlon has fast tracked innovations in line with emerging trends, rapidly scaled up capacity and swiftly positioned new innovations in the market. This focused and integrated effort to address Indian consumer's needs will continue. Savlon Moisturizing Sanitizer adds to our portfolio of health and hygiene innovations and introduces a relevant solution for consumers who are looking for a skin friendly but effective sanitizer.”
Available in 100 ml ergonomically designed bottles at INR 69/- Savlon Moisturizing Sanitizer is available in leading ecommerce portals across the country. Continue to sanitize and moisturize your hands with this sanitizer!