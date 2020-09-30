ITC Savlon joins the clothes disinfectant space

Introduces Savlon Clothes Disinfectant & Refreshing Spray at Rs 175 for 230ml.
Over the last six to seven months, disinfection has become one of the most important aspects of our lives. To keep ourselves safe from the virus, we disinfect not only our hands with a sanitiser but also doorknobs, delivery packages, floors, door handles - all high-frequency touchpoints.
When it comes to clothes, to ‘wash’ them remains the primary process but it becomes hard to follow this process each time you wish to disinfect clothes especially with items like jeans, trousers, and sarees. To resolve this conundrum, ITC has introduced Savlon Clothes Disinfectant and Refreshing Spray.
It kills virus and 99.99% germs (Basis lab study on sample microbes) including molds, fungi and odour causing bacteria. It is a refreshing, bleach-free product, with a fresh fragrance. The spray can also be can also be used to disinfect other cloth articles like school bags, curtains and upholstery, etc.
Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “Continuing with our focus on driving purposeful innovation, ITC Savlon has augmented the disinfectant portfolio with the introduction of the Savlon Clothes Disinfectant and Refreshing Spray. Consumers may be reluctant to wash trousers, jeans, uniforms and winterwear after every use. Clothes Disinfectant & Refreshing Spray introduces a new way of disinfecting clothes with convenience and care at its core. It saves time, money and effort.”
Savlon Clothes Disinfectant & Refreshing Spray is available in all leading retailers including online at INR 175 for 230ml.