ITC Savlon launches masks

Sharper consumer insights and expertise in product development has led to some of the most innovative product introductions by ITC Savlon in the last six months to help consumers to reduce the risk of infection and spreading of germs. In line with its commitment to add value in the lives of consumers, Savlon Mask provides protection at 95 per cent from particle aerosols of virus, bacteria, pollen and dust that are >=0.3 micron as compared to an ordinary cloth mask which offers only 82 per cent protection, basis lab study. The scientifically designed Savlon Mask has a 5-layer construct with electrostatically charged melt-blown filters with an enhanced ability to trap particle aerosols.