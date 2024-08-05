ITC's Aashirvaad Atta celebrates Rath Yatra festival with 'Ratha Yatra Eka Aithiya' campaign

More importantly, they were encouraged to pledge regular consumption of iodised salt like Aashirvaad Salt as part of their dietary routine which would help support their iodine requirements. More than 11 thousand devotees actively participated in this pledge. Through interactive activities, the brand educated the devotees about the importance of iodine and Aashirvaad Salt's multiple benefits of being “Iodine assured”, “Free Flowing” and “Clean”. Additionally, more than 4 thousand devotees as well as social workers, traffic police, and sanitation workers received Aashirvaad Salt tote bags in an awareness drive, intended to serve as a reminder to them for including an Iodised Salt like Aashirvaad Salt in their routine diet.