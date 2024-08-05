ITC's Aashirvaad Atta celebrates Rath Yatra festival with 'Ratha Yatra Eka Aithiya' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
During the festival, over 1.5 lakh devotees enjoyed an immersive show demonstrating the rich culture and tradition of Rath Yatra.
In a remarkable confluence of tradition and technology, ITC's Aashirvaad Atta celebrated the Rath Yatra Festival through an innovative Ratha Yatra Eka Aithiya campaign. During the festival, over 1.5 lakh devotees enjoyed an immersive show demonstrating the rich culture and tradition of Rath Yatra. Ratha Yatra Eka Aithiya takes devotees on an ethereal journey via an immersive 3-screen technology, guiding viewers through the festival’s evolution from the 1100s AD to the present date and offered a unique virtual ‘Chariot Pulling’ experience. They also learned about Odisha's heritage through various art forms like Pattachitra, Pipli applique and more.
The devotees were also educated about Aashirvaad Atta's commitment to quality and purity through various engagement activities. Additionally, Aashirvaad Atta emphasised on reusing and recycling by donating the used flex sheets for roofing and art installations to local colleges and museums.
Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Kumar Rustagi, COO, Staples & Adjacencies, Foods Division, ITC, said, "We at Aashirvaad Atta were honoured to bring the rich heritage of Rath Yatra to life through our 'Ratha Yatra Eka Aithiya' campaign. This unique initiative not only celebrated the timeless legacy of the festival but also showcased our dedication to celebrate the festive and culture of the region. By combining immersive technology with cultural significance and eco-friendly practices, we aimed to create a meaningful and enriching experience for all the Puri Rath Yatra devotees. We aim to contribute preserving Odisha's vibrant heritage while promoting our commitment to purity and tradition."
During Odisha's grand Puri Rath Yatra, Aashirvaad Salt made a notable impact with its 'Aashirvaad Iodine Ka Chheenta' initiative, reaching more than 1 lakh devotees. Highlighting the crucial role of iodine in normal growth and brain function, Aashirvaad Salt provided 1.02 lakh doses of iodine through an 'Iodine Tilak’. Under the campaign initiative, devotees at the festival were applied a special “Iodine Tilak” on their forehead. This tilak was infused with organic chandan and iodine tincture, designed to be absorbed by the body; thereby providing them with an iodine dose.
More importantly, they were encouraged to pledge regular consumption of iodised salt like Aashirvaad Salt as part of their dietary routine which would help support their iodine requirements. More than 11 thousand devotees actively participated in this pledge. Through interactive activities, the brand educated the devotees about the importance of iodine and Aashirvaad Salt's multiple benefits of being “Iodine assured”, “Free Flowing” and “Clean”. Additionally, more than 4 thousand devotees as well as social workers, traffic police, and sanitation workers received Aashirvaad Salt tote bags in an awareness drive, intended to serve as a reminder to them for including an Iodised Salt like Aashirvaad Salt in their routine diet.
Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Kumar Rustagi, COO, Staples & Adjacencies said, "Puri Rath Yatra holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. This is our second year at the event, and we are delighted to serve Lord Jagannath's devotees through our 'Iodine ka Chheenta' initiative. The 'Iodine Tilak' spreads awareness about the importance of iodine in our regular diet, reflecting our commitment to consumer well-being. We are thrilled by the positive response."
This year's campaign enhanced the spiritual experience of devotees while emphasising the importance of iodine in daily diets.