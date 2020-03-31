ITC's perfume manufacturing facility commences production of Savlon sanitisers

Commenting on the same, Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd, in a press release issued by the brand says, "Addressing a larger national requirement during the Coronavirus pandemic, ITC has repurposed its recently commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Manpura, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture Savlon Hand Sanitizers. This initiative reinforces our efforts to enable enhanced production and supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market which is the need of the hour to help fight the virus and contain its spread."