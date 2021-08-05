ixigo Acquires Bus Ticketing Platform AbhiBus

The long-haul intercity bus market in India was valued at INR 585 Billion in FY2020. Buses are the most preferred mode of travel for the teeming masses in both urban and rural India, accounting for the largest share of 65% of all transportation used in the country. Resumption of bus services and relaxation of COVID lockdowns have led to swift recovery of bus ticketing volumes and the industry is expected to fully recover in the next 6 months. As per industry reports, AbhiBus was the second largest bus aggregator in India in FY20, selling 26,000 bus tickets per day through its platform. This deal will help the ixigo group to consolidate its presence in Tier 2/3/4 markets by offering a multi-modal transportation experience across trains, flights and buses to its combined user base of nearly 255 million users, as of May 31, 2021.