Jaguar Land Rover says its cabin air purification system inhibits viruses and bacteria by up to 97 per cent

Alexander Owen, research engineer at Jaguar Land Rover, said, “This technology is a great example of being able to harness the power of nature. It puts Jaguar Land Rover right at the forefront of this cabin technology. Hydroxyl radicals are one of the most important natural oxidants in chemistry, and have been helping to clean our atmosphere for millennia, removing pollutants and other harmful substances. The creation of this technology and our advanced research is the first step in deploying this scientific phenomenon within vehicle cabins of the future.”