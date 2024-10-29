Jahnvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Sofia Tilbury attend Nykaaland 2.0

Nykaa, a beauty and lifestyle company and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow partnered for the Nykaaland 2.0 event, blending vintage beauty with modern trends to create a new experience.

Over three days, beauty enthusiasts from across India experienced an environment featuring pastel colours, retro designs, and playful elements. The event attracted over 25,000 visitors during its three-day run. Highlights from Nykaaland could also be watched live from the Nykaa app, allowing even more fans to join in. Various beauty brands distributed 4,00,000 samples to attendees. Over 5,000 participants attended the Masterclasses at The Highlighter Zone, led by industry experts, offering invaluable learning opportunities.

The Foundation hangar showcased over 80 international and Indian beauty and fashion brands, presenting their latest products in an interactive setting. This year marked the debut of Carolina Herrera, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Laura Mercier, alongside brands like Beauty of Joseon, CeraVe, Moroccanoil, Kevin.Murphy and more. Additionally, fashion enthusiasts explored homegrown and international labels- Puma, Footlocker, Revolve, Gajra Gang, KICA, and Cider, amongst others.

Commenting on the success of Nykaaland 2.0, Anchit Nayar, executive director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, “Nykaaland 2.0 has redefined what a beauty celebration can be, exceeding our highest expectations with over 25,000 attendees. This extraordinary festival was not just a gathering; it was a powerful convergence of creativity and community that showcased the best of global beauty. We are energised by the overwhelming response and the opportunity to connect brands and consumers in meaningful ways. As we continue to push boundaries, our commitment to elevating the beauty journey for all is stronger than ever. The future of beauty in India is looking brighter than ever!”

Owen Roncon, chief of business – live events, BookMyShow, said, “At Nykaaland 2.0, we aimed to inspire self-expression and redefine how India engages with beauty. We hope you had a fantastic time learning from top beauty experts while enjoying vibrant music and delicious culinary delights. Nykaaland is more than just a festival; it's a lively celebration of beauty, lifestyle, and creativity. This collaboration with Nykaa underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, pushing the limits of traditional live entertainment.”

The festival began with a Masterclass led by Sofia Tilbury, who demonstrated the iconic Pillow Talk look with Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor. Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chillar, and Tara Sutaria engaged with fans at various brand booths. A session on K-beauty featured discussions by Shibani Akhtar and others.

Live performances included sets by Gauriwho, Yung Raja, and Jay Sean, adding entertainment to the event. The final day showcased additional beauty masterclasses, including sessions by Varun Thakur and Kriti Sanon. The event concluded with DJ performances and demonstrations by beauty experts, emphasising skincare and makeup techniques. Nykaaland 2.0 successfully combined beauty, creativity, and music, leaving attendees eager for future events.