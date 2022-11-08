Janhvi Kapoor becomes new face of Nykaa Fashion

Janhvi’s multi-layered personal style and her new role at Nykaa Fashion will be first seen in a campaign film that establishes how the quintessential Nykaa experience, designed to be different for the beauty and fashion shoppers, is equally seamless across two separate apps. The message to style savants is simple- they need not look any further for the hottest trends in fashion and lifestyle because Nykaa Fashion has got it all, across categories. Always first in fashion, Nykaa Fashion prides itself in bringing carefully curated homegrown labels, the best of international brands and trend-forward choices for men, women, kids and home.