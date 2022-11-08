Janhvi Kapoor becomes new face of Nykaa Fashion

The new campaign reiterates the two distinct and unparalleled offerings across Nykaa's two apps for beauty and fashion.
Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand ecommerce fashion and lifestyle destination, announced Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor, as its brand ambassador on Tuesday. In an endeavour to have Janhvi’s influence and popularity transcend to the world of fashion, the brand has deepened its relationship with the artist who will be seen in fresh new avatars as she expresses her unbridled love for all things fashion.
Janhvi’s multi-layered personal style and her new role at Nykaa Fashion will be first seen in a campaign film that establishes how the quintessential Nykaa experience, designed to be different for the beauty and fashion shoppers, is equally seamless across two separate apps. The message to style savants is simple- they need not look any further for the hottest trends in fashion and lifestyle because Nykaa Fashion has got it all, across categories. Always first in fashion, Nykaa Fashion prides itself in bringing carefully curated homegrown labels, the best of international brands and trend-forward choices for men, women, kids and home.
In the earnest demeanour of someone who spends plenty of time on the two apps, Janhvi's excitement on spotting a few of her favourite products is palpable in this campaign film One Nykaa Two apps: Two apps, double the fun. Celebrating fashion on fleek, the film opens with Kapoor instantly spotting her favourite beauty and fashion picks and declaring that true fans never just use one app because with Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion, the curations, the offerings, the fun and the love multiplies.
Adwaita Nayar, co-founder of Nykaa, and CEO Nykaa Fashion, says, “Janhvi is a true, modern style icon who has already established her flair in the beauty game with Nykaa. She brings great relatability and influence to the table and we cannot think of anyone more apt to represent the spirit of our fashion offering. I’m excited to further strengthen our association with Janhvi and together build brand love for Nykaa Fashion."
Janhvi Kapoor says, “My relationship with Nykaa is truly special, not just professionally but also personally. As one of their millions of consumers, I have always felt empowered by the choices offered by the brand. I am a huge fashion enthusiast, and am super excited to partner with Nykaa Fashion to bring its elegantly curated offerings across homegrown and international brands under the spotlight, for you to discover and enjoy!”