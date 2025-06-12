JBL brings Superman to stores with new sound-driven campaign

JBL and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products India have teamed up ahead of the release of “Superman,” directed by James Gunn, hitting theatres on July 11. As part of the promotion, JBL launched a marketing campaign titled “The Sound of Greatness,” highlighting its Live Series Headphones, True Wireless earbuds, and Soundbars.

In 2,000 retail locations across India, JBL has set up Experience Zones and display walls where visitors can watch the “Superman” trailer with JBL Soundbars featuring Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam technology.

JBL has launched a retail activation program that includes a points-based system where customers can win JBL products and official “Superman” merchandise.

JBL’s online and offline retail presence will feature a unified campaign with co-branded displays, visual merchandise, and official “Superman” promotional products.

On social media, the #TheSoundofGreatness campaign invites fans to share what they like most about their JBL products. Selected participants will win tickets to watch “Superman” in theatres.

“JBL is synonymous with powerful audio that inspires through sound, making them an ideal partner to engage fans around Superman, the original Super Hero who has inspired generations for more than 85 years,” added Vikram Sharma, group vice president for APAC, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. “We’re excited for fans to see these two forces coming together for a series of high-performance experiences, promotions, and activations.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products India on this iconic partnership as it brings together two powerhouses that boast a decades-long legacy of bringing joy, happiness and inherent goodness to people’s lives. Both brands have redefined how people experience joy—through movies, music, and more. This collaboration allows us to align with pop culture in a meaningful and strategic way, elevating brand perception through premium entertainment while owning a narrative that resonates across generations”, said Vikram Kher, vice president, lifestyle, HARMAN India. He further added, “It reinforces JBL as the definitive choice for immersive sound in home & personal entertainment and expands our loyalty base by tapping into the passion and loyalty of Superman fandom across India.”

The partnership brings together DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures for the release of the new Superman film, and JBL, known for its sound technology in theatres, concerts, and homes. The collaboration highlights JBL’s role in sound innovation across entertainment formats.