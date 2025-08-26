JBL kicks off festive season with new audio range and cultural campaign

As India heads into its peak festive calendar, JBL India has unveiled its latest 360-degree campaign “Sound of Celebrations”, blending cultural storytelling with a fresh lineup of audio products.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a digital anthem produced by Sez on the Beat, celebrating India’s diverse festive soundscapes. From the dhol of Ganesh Chaturthi and the dhak of Durga Puja to Kerala’s chenda during Onam, the track features voices of artists including MC Couper, MC Gawthi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Shreya Jain. Released on YouTube and JBL’s social platforms, the anthem positions music as the binding thread of regional festivities.

On the product front, JBL has refreshed its portfolio with the PartyBox Encore 2, PartyBox Encore Essential 2, and PartyBox 520, designed for high-energy gatherings. Coming up in September are the Charge 6 and Flip 7, targeting wireless audio users, along with the JBL Bar 1300 for home entertainment. Festive offers include cashback up to ₹8,000 and no-cost EMI options with select banks.

The campaign also extends offline with large-scale activations. In Kerala, JBL has branded over 600 stores, 50 outdoor sites, and even wrapped the Kochi Metro. In Maharashtra, activations span more than 1,000 stores, 32 OOH sites, and metro branding across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik. JBL has also increased visibility at major airports, including Delhi T3 and Bangalore, with branding on charging stations and LED screens.

“JBL has always been more than just audio—it’s part of how India celebrates,” said Yogesh Nambiar, Director, Integrated Marketing, HARMAN India. “This festive season, whether it’s at-home gatherings, road trips, or cultural celebrations, our goal is to be present at every touchpoint with products and experiences that blend sound, culture, and emotion.”

The push builds on JBL’s “First Doesn’t Follow” campaign launched in July, which marked a creative shift from product-driven to emotion-led storytelling. By layering cultural insight, retail expansion, and festive offers, JBL aims to turn up the volume on its role in India’s celebrations.