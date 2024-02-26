JBL launches immersive Roblox world, JBL Land, elevating sound and self-expression

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
JBL Land will host Roblox activations, JBL Snow Party game, JBL Tomorrowland activation, JBL Music Academy quest, and virtual product launches.
JBL opens the doors to JBL Land, a new Roblox world that is built with sound at its core as it invites players to discover, produce and celebrate their personal ‘Sound’. JBL Land welcomes Roblox users and JBL fans to step into a realm where music, gaming, and creativity collide. Unparalleled self-expression through sound adds a new dimension to avatar personalisation and game play.
“By launching JBL Land on Roblox, we are giving our community tools for digital self-expression through sound. Not only can players explore the land as they customize their avatars, they can also create their own unique sound identity,” said Daniel Lee, CMO at JBL. “As our iconic brand steps into the virtual world of Roblox, we embrace new opportunities to further activate brand partnerships and events, and make them accessible to more people. We are thrilled to enter the virtual world of Roblox as we connect with a new generation of audio lovers on new platforms.”
Sound, style & self-expression
JBL Land is designed as a space where users can play games and earn and discover ‘Soundbytes’. These short snippets of sound – which could be anything from a reggaeton beat to a puppy woof, or the iconic JBL ‘Power-up’ sound, - can be mixed by players to create their unique tracks. Players can then add their sounds to the Jukeboxes scattered throughout the land, where they can be discovered and celebrated by others. That way the soundtrack of JBL Land is created by the community, and Jukeboxes serve as mini-stages where everyone gets their spotlight.
The world will also feature a dedicated JBL Shop for in-world merchandise, where players can spend their JBLZ or Robux currencies on exclusive virtual items like headphones and portable speakers for their avatars, further enhancing their Roblox experience.
Games & special seasonal activations
At launch, JBL Land will offer three games, each crafted to deliver fun, engaging experiences that showcase the power of sound. Players can look forward to exploring these debut games, with more content planned to roll out as JBL Land grows. As part of the launch, JBL is partnering with the creator Robuilds to create a short movie, produced entirely in JBL Land, taking the audience along a sound-filled quest.
Aligning with JBL’s history in music and sound, JBL Land will also host Roblox activations throughout the year including:
JBL Land opened its doors on February 21, 2024. Get ready to play, create, and connect in a land of musical freedom.