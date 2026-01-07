Jemimah Rodrigues joins Tvarra as investor partner

Women-focused helmet brand Tvarra has brought Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on board as an investor partner, marking an equity-led association rather than a traditional celebrity endorsement.

According to the company, the partnership reflects a shared focus on women’s safety, functional design and everyday mobility. Rodrigues will be involved as a long-term stakeholder, contributing to the brand’s direction and positioning.

Founded by Alpana Parida, Tvarra was created to address gaps in the two-wheeler safety market for women riders. The brand designs helmets specifically for women, taking into account head size, weight balance and daily commuting needs, rather than adapting existing men’s products. Its helmets are ISI-certified for Indian roads and DOT-certified.

Commenting on the partnership, Alpana Parida, founder, Tvarra, said: “Every woman deserves the freedom to step out into the world with confidence,” she also added, “Whether it’s riding to college, heading to work, or pursuing something meaningful to her, safety should never be a barrier. Jemimah’s discipline, energy, and clarity of purpose reflect exactly how we think about building safety — thoughtfully, responsibly, and for the long term.”

Speaking about her association, Jemimah Rodrigues said: “Sport teaches you preparation, consistency, and belief,” said Jemimah Rodrigues, investor partner , Tvarra. “Everyday life teaches women the same things. Mobility builds confidence. Safety builds courage. Tvarra is building both—and that’s why this partnership feels personal to me.”

Tvarra currently sells its helmets online and is present across more than 600 cities. The company plans to expand into offline retail in 2026 and is also exploring new categories, including helmets for younger riders aged 5–16.