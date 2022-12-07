Jewellery ad spends to see 15% rise this wedding season

As per a CAIT (Confederation of All India Traders) report, around 32 lakh weddings were expected to take place between November 4 and December 14, which will generate business to the tune of close to Rs 4 lakh crore. The pent-up desire of Indian families to host a ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’ after two COVID-struck years, is good news for not just the economy at large, but also the jewellery businesses that are seizing the opportunity.