Jim Beam partners with Cadillac Formula 1 Team in multi-year global deal

Jim Beam, a bourbon brand, and the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, have announced a multi-year global partnership that brings together two of the most iconic names in American culture, now united for Formula 1.



In 2026, the Cadillac Formula 1 Team will enter the FIA Formula 1 World ChampionshipTM as the first new addition to the grid since 2016, with Jim Beam as its official spirits partner. This partnership represents two American originals driving forward together on a mission to usher in a new era by welcoming even more people into Formula 1.



Formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the Cadillac Formula 1 Team brings together a legacy of engineering excellence and a shared commitment to innovation and performance- representing a bold new chapter in American participation on the global Formula 1 stage.



More than a sponsorship, this story has been 90 years in the making. Every evening, Jim Beam, the brand’s founder, would place a mason jar of his proprietary yeast- the living heart of his protected recipe- in the front seat of his Cadillac and drive it home to protect it from fire and prohibition. This daily ritual preserved the essential ingredient that still defines Jim Beam’s unmatched flavor enjoyed today around the world. Today, Fred Noe, Jim Beam’s seventh generation master distiller, still drives a Cadillac, a quiet tribute to the car that helped safeguard his family legacy.



“We are excited to bring the soul of Kentucky to the global stage of Formula 1 with Cadillac, a brand that’s been part of the Beam family’s story through the ages,” said Rashidi Hodari, managing director, James B. Beam Distilling Co.



“Both car racing and making Jim Beam bourbon require every individual and moving part to come together to create a positive collective outcome. The pit crew and our distillery workers both rely on the power of their communities to win. It’s this common understanding and the importance of connection with the next generation of Formula 1 fans that inspires us.”

Advertisment

With a vision to help the sport reach new audiences, the official partnership will come to life both on and off the track through immersive fan experiences with a focus on alcohol responsibility, retail and trade activations, and most importantly, a desire to bring people together.

“This partnership brings together two icons of American heritage to create something truly special,” said Cadillac Formula 1 Team chief executive officer Dan Towriss. “Formula 1 is a global stage, and we want to take our fans on this journey with us every step of the way. Our vision goes beyond racing– we’re building a team that lives where sport, technology, and culture collide. With Jim Beam joining our family of partners, the momentum behind this project grows stronger every day as we gear up for our debut next year.”

Jim Beam has long associated itself with sports and music as part of its brand heritage. The brand has sponsored major teams and events, including the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, MLB’s L.A. Dodgers, the United States Soccer Federation, the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR, and Australia’s Dick Johnson Racing. Beyond sports, Jim Beam has also supported local music festivals, underground shows, and global acts such as Muse and LeSserafim.

Often called the “people’s bourbon,” Jim Beam emphasizes community and inclusivity. From its early beginnings to its present-day global presence, the brand continues to focus on bringing people together, promoting responsible enjoyment, and celebrating shared experiences.