Jim Sarbh narrates Hamdard-backed Unani documentary on Discovery

Actor Jim Sarbh will narrate an upcoming documentary titled Unani Ki Kahaani, produced in collaboration with Hamdard Laboratories. The documentary is scheduled to premiere on Discovery Channel on 11 February 2026.

According to people familiar with the project, the narrative is structured to appeal to contemporary audiences interested in alternative approaches to healing and medical history.

The teaser for Unani Ki Kahaani was shared by Sarbh on his official Instagram account ahead of the broadcast. The release marks the beginning of a phased rollout, with additional details expected closer to the premiere date.

The documentary will air exclusively on Discovery Channel.