Jindal Aluminium unveils new brand identity with a redesigned Logo

The new logo will be implemented across all physical assets, social media platforms and marketing literature.
Jindal Aluminium, the producer of downstream Aluminium extruded products has announced the launch of a new logo and brand identity. Spanning more than 50 successful years of the organisation, these changes mark the continuity of its transformation and growth story.
Pragun Jindal Khaitan, vice chairman and managing director, Jindal Aluminium said, “Our new logo and brand identity are in line with how the organisation has grown across five decades. Our approach over all these years has been to follow a bold and synergetic diversification model of organic growth without wavering from our core business competency. The changes to our logo and brand identity significantly represent the Jindal Aluminium of today and the pride that we take in our legacy. As an organisation, we felt the need to bring together, an idea of our journey and where we are headed. Thus, the change not only showcases what the company has always stood for as a brand, and its support for people, society and the economy but also provides a glimpse of future possibilities.”
The new logo design consists of a legacy ring and a glyph that sports the company name to showcase Jindal Aluminium’s 5-decade legacy and its recommitment to providing the same set of values to customers in the future. Its timelessness, integrity and perfection, are symbolised through a shade of aluminium on the legacy ring, a testament to the quality products produced and representation of the Aluminium value chain. The glyph element brings an intrinsic and perpetual meaning representing our foundation and symbolizing our convergence to quality and trust. The name on the logo reflects a stable, reliable and mature organisation. The new logo is a representation of acceptance and openness while binding everything together.
Following a phase-wise approach, the new logo will be implemented across all physical assets, social media platforms and marketing literature.