JioCinema and PokerBaazi team up for India's first poker reality show on OTT

Commenting on the release of Poker Masterclass on JioCinema, Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO, PokerBaazi Games shared, “We are delighted to announce that PokerBaazi has taken another step in fostering the Indian poker community with the release of one of India’s first poker reality TV shows on OTT, Poker Masterclass, in collaboration with JioCinema. Over the years, we have seen the Indian poker community grow exponentially. This sport continues to offer a lot, and we are now combining entertainment with the skills required to play poker in a unique learning gaming format for our Indian audience. The series highlights the efforts undertaken by poker players to prepare for tournaments and aims to attract a whole new audience to this skill-based sport in India.”