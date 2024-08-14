JioCinema named official streaming partner and sports18 as broadcast partner for Delhi Premier League

"We are delighted to join hands with the Delhi Premier League as both the streaming and broadcast partner for its inaugural season," said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. "We are committed to bringing the best and widest array of sports entertainment to our audience, and this partnership with the DPL furthers that vision. Through JioCinema and Sports18, we aim to provide an unparalleled viewing experience, capturing the excitement and passion of T20 cricket and delivering it to fans across the globe."