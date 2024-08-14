JioCinema named official streaming partner and sports18 as broadcast partner for Delhi Premier League

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The tournament will feature six men's teams and four women's teams, including South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Queens.
The Delhi Premier League (DPL) has announced JioCinema as its official streaming partner and Sports18 as its broadcast partner for the inaugural season. This partnership aims to provide extensive coverage and accessibility for cricket fans worldwide.
The DPL, organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), is set to revolutionise T20 cricket in the region. With the support of JioCinema and Sports18, fans will be able to enjoy all the action from the comfort of their homes, with live streaming and broadcast of all matches.
Rohan Jaitley, president of the DDCA, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnerships and said, "We are thrilled to partner with JioCinema and Sports18 for the inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League. These partnerships are pivotal in our mission to reach a wide audience and provide unparalleled access to the thrilling matches of the DPL. We are confident that this collaboration will elevate the viewing experience for cricket fans and contribute significantly to the league's success."
JioCinema, a digital streaming platform, will offer live streaming of all DPL matches, ensuring that fans do not miss a single moment of the action. With its user-friendly interface and high-quality streaming capabilities, JioCinema is set to provide an immersive and engaging viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts. Moreover, it will deliver all DPL matches directly to the screens of viewers on mobile, tablet, and connected TV, ensuring they can enjoy every thrilling moment of the tournament at their convenience.
Sports18 – 1 will broadcast the DPL matches, ensuring the league reaches a wide audience and enhancing its visibility in the cricketing world.
"We are delighted to join hands with the Delhi Premier League as both the streaming and broadcast partner for its inaugural season," said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. "We are committed to bringing the best and widest array of sports entertainment to our audience, and this partnership with the DPL furthers that vision. Through JioCinema and Sports18, we aim to provide an unparalleled viewing experience, capturing the excitement and passion of T20 cricket and delivering it to fans across the globe."
The DPL is scheduled to take place from August 17 to September 8, 2024, with all matches being held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The inaugural season will feature a total of 40 matches, including 33 games in the men's category and 7 in the women's.
A total of six men's teams - South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, and East Delhi Riders - will compete in the tournament. Additionally, the league will feature four women's teams - South Delhi Superstars, Central Delhi Queens, North Delhi Strikers, and East Delhi Riders.