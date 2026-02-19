JioHotstar integrates ChatGPT for voice led streaming search

JioHotstar has partnered with OpenAI to introduce a ChatGPT-powered conversational interface on its streaming platform in India. The feature will allow users to discover content through voice and text prompts, moving beyond traditional keyword-based search and menu navigation.

The new interface is designed to support multilingual interaction, enabling users to describe moods, contexts or preferences in natural language. Based on these prompts, the system will generate contextual recommendations from JioHotstar’s catalogue of live and on-demand programming.

The integration will also extend to live sports. Viewers will be able to ask for match updates, key moments or player information through conversational queries. The rollout will begin with select experiences and expand in phases.

Beyond the in-app feature, JioHotstar content recommendations will also surface within ChatGPT for relevant entertainment-related queries, linking users back to the streaming platform.

Speaking about the partnership, Uday Shankar, vice chairman of JioStar, said: "AI marks a transformative shift for the media and entertainment industry. It fundamentally disrupts every aspect of the value chain, from conceptualisation and production to discovery and monetisation. As a tech-native, user-first platform, JioStar is embedding AI at the very core of the user experience. Our partnership with OpenAI will allow viewers to discover, engage with, and even curate content simply using their voice. This is a fundamental reimagining of the entertainment experience; one that anticipates culture and feels deeply personal to every viewer”

“Traditionally, entertainment is a one-way experience where you passively consume content - AI completely changes that dynamic.” said Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications, OpenAI. “Through our partnership with JioHotstar, we’re bringing personalized AI directly into entertainment and live sports, turning every moment into an opportunity for deeper engagement. Viewers can move seamlessly from watching to asking, from curiosity to context, and from exploration to recommendation in ways that feel natural, personal, and immediately useful.”

The move reflects a broader shift in streaming platforms towards AI-driven personalisation and conversational interfaces, as competition intensifies in India’s digital entertainment market.