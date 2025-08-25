Advertisment
JK Masale appoints Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

The partnership comes as JK Masale expands capacity with its new state-of-the-art Jaipur facility.

afaqs! news bureau
JK Masale has roped in Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The association, according to the company, reflects the brand’s effort to balance its traditional legacy with contemporary consumer preferences.

The campaign featuring Khan will highlight three themes – royalty & heritage, authenticity & trust, and modern sophistication. JK Masale, which has been present in Indian kitchens for over 67 years, exports to markets such as the UK, South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Bhutan.

The announcement comes as the company invests in a new manufacturing facility in Jaipur. The upcoming plant will house advanced grinding units, cold storage, and precision packaging systems, enhancing production capacity by 1,480 tonnes per month to meet growing domestic and international demand.

Saif Ali Khan
