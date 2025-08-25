JK Masale appoints Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

JK Masale has roped in Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The association, according to the company, reflects the brand’s effort to balance its traditional legacy with contemporary consumer preferences.

The campaign featuring Khan will highlight three themes – royalty & heritage, authenticity & trust, and modern sophistication. JK Masale, which has been present in Indian kitchens for over 67 years, exports to markets such as the UK, South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Bhutan.

The announcement comes as the company invests in a new manufacturing facility in Jaipur. The upcoming plant will house advanced grinding units, cold storage, and precision packaging systems, enhancing production capacity by 1,480 tonnes per month to meet growing domestic and international demand.