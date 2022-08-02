Jockey India sales grew by 35% in FY22, over FY21

The brand is aggressively expanding its offline retail footprint in the country and adding new product lines
Jockey, the leading innerwear and athleisure brand, has kick-started FY23 on the back of a strong performance in FY22.
“Post-lockdown, we experienced a much faster recovery than anticipated in 2020-21. We've grown by about 35% over pre-COVID period in 2021-22," says Karthik Yathindra, chief marketing officer, Jockey.
Apparel manufacturer Page Industries, an exclusive licensee of Jockey International for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the brand in India, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and the UAE, reported an increase of 64.86% in net profit at Rs 190.52 crore for the fourth quarter, ended March 31, 2022.
Revenue from operations was up 26.15% to Rs 1,111.11 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 880.76 crore in the year ago period.
After benefitting from the sale of athleisure, the company is leaving no stone unturned in promoting its innerwear product portfolio to its customers across digital and outdoor medium. With the launch of its latest campaign ‘Luxury by Design’, the company is shifting its marketing spends towards the digital medium.
Commenting on the latest campaign, Yathindra says, "Our latest campaign highlights the importance of the category to the overall brand, and how Jockey remains committed to offering the best product to all its consumers. The marketing and creative agency teams have curated a stunning campaign that spans across social, digital, OTT and outdoor mediums.”
Additionally, Yathindra reveals that ‘Luxury by Design’ has been launched with an intent to present the super-premium offering from the brand in the men’s innerwear segment. Jockey’s product line in the men’s innerwear category has extended to include fabrics like supima cotton, micro modal, microfibre, lyocell and tactel.
For a brand with a huge presence in offline brick and mortar, the lockdowns had an immediate effect on sales. However, the brand has experienced a much faster recovery than anticipated in 2020-21.
“During and post-pandemic, we have seen a surge in demand for our athleisure range that was perfectly suited for the ‘Stay at home’, ‘Work from home’ scenario. Also, the pandemic helped fuel sales in the online space. We are happy to note that the surge in demand in these areas has sustained post-pandemic as well,” Yathindra observes.
The brand is aggressively expanding in the country, in terms of geographies, towns, points of sale and also product lines. With over a lakh multi-brand stores, over 1,150 exclusive brand stores and across large format departmental stores such as Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Reliance and others, Jockey is now reaching consumers via online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa and others.