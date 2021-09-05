John McEnroe serves up a new career courtesy Squarespace and Netflix

He is putting his loud booming voice into a money-making gig.
John McEnroe’s outbursts are as iconic as his tennis accolades. While he’s retired his racquet, the tennis great is gearing up to serve a new career - voiceover artist.
We got to see shades of his new career when he lent his voice to seasons one and two of Netflix’s sleeper hit ‘Never Have I Ever’.
To further serve his career, McEnroe has teamed up with website building company Squarespace to launch johnmcenroe.squarespace.com; a neat little space to display his tonal skills and solicit work.
“There’s no doubt about it, I’m a tennis legend. But what may have been missed over the course of my celebrated career is that I have an incredible voice. Maybe it’s because you’d have only noticed it when I was yelling at line judges,” reads an introduction on the website.
There’s also a mockumentary where we see the tennis great work with a vocal coach, meditate, and audition for Netflix shows like Money Heist, Bridgerton, Waffles + Mochi, and Our Planet.
"We jumped at the opportunity to help John build his brand online and launch his career as a VO artist – last I checked he was completely booked through 2023," says Kinjil Mathur, CMO of Squarespace.
"John's been asking to narrate other Netflix shows for months now. I keep asking myself, how did he get a hold of my personal email address? But I have to say, his Bridgerton audition is pretty great," remarks Bozoma Saint John, CMO of Netflix.