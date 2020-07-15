Johnnie Walker to be sold in a paper bottle

The paper bottle is 100 per cent plastic-free, made entirely from sustainably sourced wood, and fully recyclable in standard waste streams.
Some alcohol brands are known for their looks as much as they're for their contents. One such staple is the glass bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky. But, come 2021, and the whisky giant will be sold in a paper bottle, instead of a glass bottle.
Diageo, the British multinational beverage alcohol company, has announced that it has "created the world’s first-ever 100 per cent plastic-free paper-based spirits bottle, made entirely from sustainably sourced wood. The bottle will debut with Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one scotch whisky, in early 2021."
To create the packaging, Diageo has partnered with Pilot Lite, a venture management company, to launch Pulpex Limited, a new world-leading sustainable packaging technology company. It will also create packaging for leading FMCG companies in non-competing categories, including Unilever, and PepsiCo.
Ewan Andrew, chief sustainability officer, Diageo PLC, said, "We’re proud to have created this world first. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging, and this bottle has the potential to be truly ground-breaking. It feels fitting that we should launch it with Johnnie Walker, a brand that has often led the way in innovation throughout its 200 years existence.”
As per the brand, "The bottle is made from sustainably sourced pulp to meet food-safe standards and will be fully recyclable in standard waste streams."
Diageo, in its press release, also said, "The packaging has been designed to contain a variety of liquid products, and will form part of Diageo’s commitment towards Goal 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’."