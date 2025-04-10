Joy & KKR announce partnership for the fourth time with a campaign challenging masculinity stereotypes

Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown skincare brand under RSH Global, has launched a new campaign in partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), marking their fourth consecutive year of collaboration. The campaign aims to challenge societal stereotypes around masculinity and self-care, leveraging the massive reach of the IPL to spark meaningful conversations.

Advertisment

The multi-platform initiative features KKR players Manish Pandey, Venkatesh Iyer and Harshit Rana in a dynamic rap music video with the catchy hook, “Who says sporty banda lagna chahiye rough?” The video redefines masculinity by promoting the idea that men can embrace grooming and skincare without compromising their sporty or tough image. It emphasises that proper grooming not only enhances confidence both on and off the field but also plays a role in achieving goals like hitting sixes and winning cups - proving that real champions prioritise both performance and self-care.

The campaign inspires men to adopt skincare as part of their daily routine without hesitation. Amplified through digital platforms, social media, and influencer marketing, the initiative aims to reshape perceptions around men’s grooming while celebrating inclusivity.

Speaking about the campaign Sunil Agarwal, co-founder and chairman of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said: “Our partnership with KKR is a testament to our commitment to challenging stereotypes and promoting inclusivity. Cricket in India is more than just a sport—it’s a cultural phenomenon. By associating with KKR during IPL for the fourth year, we aim to reach audiences across boundaries and inspire them to rethink traditional narratives around masculinity and self-care. Skincare is often seen as a women’s domain, but this campaign aims to change that perception. With IPL as the backdrop and strong digital amplification, we hope to drive meaningful conversations and reshape societal views.”

Adding to this, Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), remarked, “The idea behind this campaign is to redefine what it means to be sporty and stylish. Our collaboration with KKR provides the perfect platform to raise awareness about men’s skincare while breaking archaic stereotypes. This initiative goes beyond promoting skincare—it’s about encouraging men to embrace self-care as a normal part of their lives. With strong influencer collaborations and social media activation, we are confident this campaign will resonate deeply with our audience.”

Venky Mysore, CEO and managing director of KKR and CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., added: “At Kolkata Knight Riders, we've always believed in breaking boundaries both on and off the field. Our partnership with Joy Personal Care represents our shared commitment to challenging outdated stereotypes and embracing progressive values. Cricket players are athletes who understand the importance of holistic self-care, including skincare. This campaign beautifully illustrates that being tough on the pitch and caring about your appearance are not mutually exclusive. We're proud to continue this meaningful collaboration for the fourth consecutive year, using the platform of IPL to inspire positive change in how we perceive masculinity and self-care.”

Through this innovative campaign, Joy Personal Care reinforces its commitment to inclusivity while setting a new benchmark for purpose-led marketing in the personal care industry. By challenging outdated notions of masculinity, Joy continues to champion self-care for everyone—proving that skincare is not just for women but for all who value confidence and well-being.