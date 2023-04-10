JSW Sports signs cricket star Shafali Verma

The aggressive opening batter led India to its first-ever ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup title in January 2023. Furthermore, Verma has played across various franchise cricket leagues, representing Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred Women's Competition and Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League. The 19-year-old also represented the JSW-co-owned Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League held earlier this year. Verma, who notched 252 runs in 9 innings, recorded the best strike rate (185.29) in the tournament.