JSW Sports signs cricket star Shafali Verma

JSW Sports announced the signing of the 19-year-old rising star of Women's Cricket in India Shafali Verma on a multi-year contract. As part of the association, Verma's commercial and brand partnerships will be managed by JSW Sports.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to sign with JSW Sports. The organization has played a massive role in the growth of many athletes' brands across the country and it's a huge honour for me to be a part of an esteemed players' roster. I look forward to a fantastic relationship with JSW Sports,” said Verma.
The aggressive opening batter led India to its first-ever ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup title in January 2023. Furthermore, Verma has played across various franchise cricket leagues, representing Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred Women's Competition and Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League. The 19-year-old also represented the JSW-co-owned Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League held earlier this year. Verma, who notched 252 runs in 9 innings, recorded the best strike rate (185.29) in the tournament.
“We’re ecstatic to have Shafali as a part of our JSW Sports family. Shafali has caught the imagination of cricket lovers through her fearless approach with the bat and we believe that she has tremendous potential as a brand as well. We are looking forward to working closely with Shafali,” said Divyanshu Singh, Chief Operating Officer, JSW Sports Private Limited.
JSW Sports also handles commercial partnerships for Neeraj Chopra, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pawan Sehrawat, Sakshi Malik, Axar Patel, and several other Indian athletes.