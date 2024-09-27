JSW Sports signs squash star Ramit Tandon

JSW Sports has signed Ramit Tandon, India’s top squash player, currently ranked 30th globally by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). With this partnership, JSW Sports aims to support Ramit's journey and help him achieve further success by providing world-class resources, and exposure as he continues to compete on the international stage.

Ramit Tandon has made significant strides in his professional squash career, achieving consistent success on the PSA Tour. An elite player from Kolkata, Ramit has gone on to claim multiple PSA titles, including wins at the Singapore Squash Open and the Seattle Open. His determination and dedication have consistently placed him among the top star squash athletes globally.

On signing with JSW Sports, Ramit Tandon said, “Joining JSW Sports feels like coming home to a family that shares my passion and determination for excellence. With their support, I'm confident we can push beyond the top 30 ranking and set our sights on the top 10 in the world basis their track record of creating champions speaks volumes.”

Manisha Malhotra, head of sports excellence and scouting, JSW Sports, added, “Signing Ramit Tandon is a significant milestone for JSW Sports and Indian squash. His talent and recent breakthrough into the world's top 30 show immense promise. We're excited to support Ramit's journey to the top of world squash, which we believe will pave the way for future Indian champions in the sport.”