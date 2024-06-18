JSW Sports signs Veer Chotrani as its athlete

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
JSW Sports announces the signing of 22-year-old squash player Veer Chotrani as its athlete. As part of this association, JSW Sports will support Chotrani with development and training while also representing him commercially. Chotrani becomes the second squash player to join the JSW Sports roster, after the signing of Anahat Singh in November last year.
"It’s an honour to be a JSW Sports athlete. Joining JSW Sports at this point in my career feels like perfect timing. Squash being a part of the Olympics is a major step towards the bright future of the sport and making it to the prestigious games is a major goal for me. With the support of JSW's amazing coaches and staff, I am confident they will help me maximize my potential and achieve my long-term goals of making it to the LA 2028 Olympics and breaking into the top 50 of the PSA tour," said Chotrani, after completing the formalities on the deal.
Inspired by his father, Manish Chotrani, a former two-time national squash champion, Veer took to the sport at the age of six. He has made impressive strides in his career thus far, having won the Asian Individual Juniors in Macau, China, in 2019 and multiple PSA Tour titles, including the PVD Squash RI Open 2023, Greenwich Open 2024, and QuantiFi LifeTime MetroWest 2023.
“As supporters of squash for a long time, we are happy to support Veer in his journey. He has been making big strides for the last few years and now after his college career, he will focus on his PSA path and all of us at JSW Sports are excited to play our part in that journey,” said Manisha Malhotra, head of sports excellence and scouting, JSW Sports.
Chotrani moved to the USA in 2019 to pursue squash and academics, and has excelled in the competitive college squash circuit. In his freshman season at Cornell University, he was named Ivy League Rookie of the Year and went on to rank 13th nationally in the College Squash Association (CSA) individual rankings for the 2021-22 season. He became the first Cornell player to reach the semifinals of the National Individual Championships since 2011.
In his final year at Cornell, Chotrani became the first player from his college to clinch the Men’s Squash National Champion Title, along with winning the prestigious Skillman Award—the top honour in men’s collegiate squash in 2023/24 season.