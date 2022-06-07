JSW Sports to foray into active-wear space with JSW Inspire line

“Venturing into the sports apparel and active-wear space is a move we have long considered, and we are now ready to take the first step in that direction with JSW Inspire. I firmly believe that an Indian brand is capable of delivering high-quality active wear. The JSW Group has been pioneering the development of sport in the country over the last decade, and we have a very strong understanding of the space,” said Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints.