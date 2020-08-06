Jubilant FoodWorks enters FMCG space; launches 'ChefBoss' Ready-To-Cook sauces, gravies, and pastes

Packs will come in 150gm to 200gm sizes and cost between Rs. 75 to Rs. 100. Initial availability only on e-commerce portals.
Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, one of India's leading foodservice companies and master franchisee of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts has entered the Rs 500 crore ready-to-cook segment in the FMCG sector with the launch of its new brand 'ChefBoss'.
It is a range of sauces and pastes that includes eight different products across two types of cuisines – Indian and Chinese. The products within the Indian cuisine range include Hyderabadi Biryani paste, Lucknowi Biryani paste, Makhani gravy and Bhuna gravy. On the other hand, products in the Chinese cuisine range include Manchurian cooking sauce, Schezwan cooking sauce, Hot Garlic cooking sauce and Honey Chilli stir fry sauce and dip.
All these products are easy to make and need two to three steps and take anywhere between 5-15 minutes. Consumers only have to add vegetables, paneer, or chicken at the end. These packs come in sizes of 150gm to 200gm and competitively priced between Rs.75 to Rs. 100 per pack.
As per the company's press release, ChefBoss products will initially be exclusively available for consumers across e-commerce portals. The online sale of products will shortly start with Amazon (National), Flipkart Supermart (NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore) and Milkbasket (NCR). The brand plans to expand product availability by adding more e-commerce platforms as well as retailing through supermarkets and hypermarkets soon.
Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said," We are delighted to enter the Indian FMCG segment with 'ChefBoss'. This brand is based on our sound understanding of the Indian consumers' taste preferences and our commitment to provide the best quality products. Our research suggests that consumer now, more than ever before, are looking to explore and add new dishes to their cooking. We believe ready to cook products that are quick and easy to make, are the right solution to aid consumers in the endeavour to broaden their culinary expertise.”
Vikran Sabherwal, Senior Vice President – New Business, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited commented, "The demand for ready-to-cook food products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier lifestyles of consumers and their desire to explore different cuisines at home. During COVID we have seen an acceleration of this trend and therefore an exponential growth in demand for ready to cook products. With the launch of ChefBoss, we aim to fulfil our consumers' demand to enjoy various cuisines in a quick and easy format.”