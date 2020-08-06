Jubilant FoodWorks enters FMCG space; launches 'ChefBoss' Ready-To-Cook sauces, gravies, and pastes

Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said," We are delighted to enter the Indian FMCG segment with 'ChefBoss'. This brand is based on our sound understanding of the Indian consumers' taste preferences and our commitment to provide the best quality products. Our research suggests that consumer now, more than ever before, are looking to explore and add new dishes to their cooking. We believe ready to cook products that are quick and easy to make, are the right solution to aid consumers in the endeavour to broaden their culinary expertise.”