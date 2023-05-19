Just Herbs forays in the fragrance category with the launch of its Pure Fragrance range

“Most perfume ads will make you believe that a few sprays can land you your ideal job or dream partner. At Just Herbs, we believe in keeping things simple without confusing our consumer or playing with their emotions. A good perfume can do just one thing- make you SMELL GREAT! Our new range and campaign guarantees to make you smell good, all day long, without selling any fantasies.” says Arush Chopra, Co-founder & CEO of Just Herbs, who also makes an appearance in the campaign.