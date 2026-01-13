Kérastase names Demi Moore as the new global brand ambassador

Demi Moore has been appointed as the new global brand ambassador for professional luxury haircare brand Kérastase.

Moore is an academy award–nominated actor, producer and New York Times bestselling author, with a career spanning several decades in film and television. Her work includes roles in titles such as Ghost, Indecent Proposal, G.I. Jane and The Substance, as well as her recent appearance in the second season of Landman.

The brand association also draws on Moore’s long-standing public image linked to hair and style. Beyond entertainment, Moore is known for her advocacy on issues such as ageism and gender representation.

The campaign visuals have been shot in New York by photographers Inez & Vinoodh, continuing Kérastase’s long-standing collaboration with the creative duo.

Anjali Pai, general manager, Kérastase India, said: “At Kérastase, we believe hair is deeply personal—it reflects confidence, individuality, and self-expression at every stage of life. Demi Moore embodies this philosophy effortlessly. Her timeless elegance, fearlessness, and authenticity mirror the values at the heart of Kérastase, and her journey resonates with women who embrace growth, change, and their own power. We are proud to welcome Demi as our Global Brand Ambassador and are excited to continue inspiring women to honour their hair, their stories, and themselves.”

Demi Moore, global brand ambassador, Kérastase, said: “I am truly honoured to join the Kérastase family as their Global Brand Ambassador. My life has been shaped by love, growth, and new experiences -and my hair has been with me through it all. I believe there’s a unique energy in hair; it carries our experiences, our confidence, and our individuality. For me, there’s a real freedom in letting your hair simply be itself and allowing it to tell your story. That, to me, is what beauty is all about -being authentic and embracing who you are. I can’t wait to share my new Kérastase chapter with you all”

Amber Zak Yopp, global brand president, Kérastase: “I have always admired Demi’s remarkable presence, both on and off screen. She embodies a rare combination of elegance, strength, and authenticity that has inspired multiple generations. Demi is fearless -not only in her iconic roles but in the way she embraces her individuality and shares her journey with honesty and grace. Her legendary hair is more than just beautiful; it is one of her symbols of confidence and freedom. She champions the power of being true to oneself, advocating for self-expression and encouraging others to embrace their own stories. Demi truly reflects the spirit of the Kérastase woman -bold, empowered, and unafraid to let her story shine.”