K-Vibe Korea Street Fair returns to Delhi with expanded showcase

Worldmark Aerocity will host the K-Vibe Korea Street Fair 2025 from November 14–16, marking one of the largest Korean cultural and consumer showcases in India. The event is expected to draw over 100,000 visitors and will feature more than 50 Korean brands across food, lifestyle, beauty, retail, and entertainment.

The venue will be transformed into themed districts modeled after well-known streets in Seoul. The Gwangjang Market K-Food Zone will serve as the central attraction, offering visitors a range of traditional Korean street foods, including tteokbokki, bindaetteok, kimchi pancakes, and hotteok. Alongside the food zone, visitors will find K-beauty and fashion installations on the Myeongdong Street strip and live K-Pop performances and contests hosted on Hongdae Street.

The fair is positioned as both a cultural and commercial platform. It includes B2B matchmaking lounges and business interactions supported by KOTRA in the Gangnam/COEX business zone, aimed at creating engagement between Korean SMEs and Indian companies.

The event is designed to appeal to a broad audience — from millennials and Gen Z to families and business delegates — and aligns with the growing interest in Korean entertainment, cuisine, and retail culture within India. The initiative is supported by media partners including The Times of India’s Korea Desk and Asian Community News.