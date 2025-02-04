Kaizzen expands service portfolio with new Public Affairs Vertical

Kaizzen, an integrated communications consultancy, launches Public Affairs Advisory Services as a new business vertical. The new vertical has been created to provide policy advisory services and help organisations navigate the changing policy landscape, engage with key stakeholders, and support business growth.

With India's growing socio-economic development and global presence, there is a greater need for research-driven representation to support business continuity and growth. The Public Affairs vertical will offer services like stakeholder mapping, government engagement, policy advisory, issue management, legislative tracking, research, and narrative building.

"I strongly believe policy formation will play a pivotal role in India’s vision of becoming the third-largest economy by 2030 and in achieving our net-zero goals. With Kaizzen’s Public Affairs practice, we aim to enable policy formation by bringing leaders, experts, industry, government, and think tanks together," said Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO of Kaizzen.

Handa further added, "With the launch of Kaizzen Public Affairs, Kaizzen will complete its service offerings and further strengthen its growth trajectory."

Kaizzen has appointed two experienced professionals to lead the newly launched vertical. Jitendra Lall comes on board as a senior director, bringing over 27 years of experience in managing compliance, approvals, business continuity, and policy amendments across various sectors.

Additionally, Kalyan Ranjan joins as an advisor, with over 32 years of expertise in public relations, corporate communication, public affairs, CSR, and sustainability. An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Ranjan has held leadership positions, including at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

"I am elated to join Kaizzen and contribute to the inception of the Public Affairs vertical. With our collective experience and a shared vision, we aim to create a robust platform to support the sustainable growth of businesses and innovation. We will collaborate towards cultivating meaningful stakeholder outreach and engagement, aligned with the government’s aim to enhance ease of doing business,” said Ranjan.