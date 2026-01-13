Kalyan Jewellers named official Style Partner of RCB Women

Kalyan Jewellers has announced its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB Women) as their official style partner. The partnership comes as RCB Women begin their Women’s T20 League 2026 campaign today.

The partnership brings together two brands that share a strong belief in confidence, individuality, and modern Indian identity. As Official Style Partner, Kalyan Jewellers will collaborate with RCB Women to celebrate contemporary expression and self-belief both on and off the field.

The association will be brought to life through an integrated marketing campaign featuring Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil, and Lauren Bell. Rolling out across digital and social platforms, the campaign will showcase jewellery as an extension of personal style and confidence, drawing a natural connection between high-performance sport and modern elegance.

Beyond campaign visibility, the partnership will focus on fan and customer engagement through a series of curated initiatives during the season. These include exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with RCB Women players, access to match tickets, and select on-ground experiences designed to bring fans closer to the team.

Commenting on the association, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “The RCB Women’s team embodies resilience, ambition, and self-belief - values that resonate strongly with Kalyan Jewellers. As the Official Style Partner of RCB Women, we are proud to celebrate athletes who exemplify confidence and purpose, while also reflecting the growing influence of women’s sport in India. We are delighted to be associated with a team that continues to inspire both on and off the field.”

Rajesh Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “We are delighted to welcome Kalyan Jewellers as the Official Style Partner of RCB Women. This collaboration reflects the evolving face of women’s cricket, where excellence in sport goes hand in hand with confidence and individuality. We look forward to a strong and meaningful association this season.”

RCB Women enter the Women’s T20 league 2026 as former champions, having lifted the title in 2024.