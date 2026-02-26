Kantar Media rebrands as Fifty5Blue following ownership transition

Kantar Media, a global market agency in audience measurement, has announced its new brand identity, Fifty5Blue. The rebrand follows the company’s separation from the Kantar Group and its acquisition by H.I.G. Capital in August 2025.

The new brand marks a transition phase for the business as it operates independently. At a time when the media and entertainment ecosystem is shaped by growing audience fragmentation and expanding content and data sources, Fifty5Blue is positioning itself around helping advertisers, agencies, media owners and social platforms make more informed decisions across content and advertising investments.

“Today we step forward as Fifty5Blue with ambition,” said Patrick Béhar, global CEO. “In a world full of noise, with no shortage of data, we believe clarity is the real differentiator. Our role is to remove unnecessary complexity, provide the right data with the most rigorous methods and help our clients gain the clarity to make better decisions. This new brand stands on the shoulders of the business we have built over the past year and the standards we continue to hold ourselves to – clearing the fog, standing for independence and embracing impatience.”

Over the past year, the company has focused on organisational changes under independent ownership, with investments across talent, technology and partnerships. “We have embraced the freedom to move faster, sharpen our focus and invest for the long-term, while remaining anchored in the independence, rigour and transparency that have always defined our organisation and our audience measurement solutions globally,” Béhar said.

Fifty5Blue will continue to invest in hybrid measurement solutions that combine panel-based data with large-scale datasets, supported by technology platforms governed by independent oversight. The company is also expanding its use of AI to simplify access to its proprietary, real-time data and to develop tools that support decision-making across the advertising funnel. “AI fundamentally reinforces the importance of our single-source datasets, which are based on direct observation of what real people watch,” Béhar added.

The global launch is accompanied by a refreshed visual identity reflecting the brand’s focus on clarity and confidence. While the brand name changes, the company will continue to work with advertisers, agencies, broadcasters and platforms globally. Existing products and businesses, including Ibope, TGI and TechEdge, will remain part of the Fifty5Blue portfolio and continue to evolve.

“Our clients and partners can expect the same trusted measurement, independence and commitment to helping them navigate change. What’s new is our impatience to innovate, deliver and scale faster for our clients, our partners and our teams. We are our clients’ window on what the world is watching,” Béhar concluded.