Karan Aujla launches zero-calorie beverage Zyro in partnership with Veeba

Karan Aujla and VRB Consumer Products have launched Zyro India, a zero sugar and zero calorie beverage brand, along with its first digital campaign titled ‘Nothing Unnecessary’.

The digital film features Karan Aujla and draws from his personal journey to underline the brand’s core philosophy of simplicity and conscious choice. Using a pared-back narrative style, the campaign positions Zyro as a beverage that focuses on clarity, minimalism and clean consumption, without relying on conventional celebrity-driven storytelling.

Commenting on the association, Karan Aujla said, “Zyro is a reflection of how I see life. Keep it real. Keep it simple. No sugar, no calories, nothing unnecessary. That is not just a tagline, it is a mindset.”

Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director, VRB Consumer Products, added, “With Zyro, we are entering the beverage category with a clear point of view. Consumers today are increasingly seeking zero sugar options and cleaner labels, and Zyro is designed to meet that demand without excess.”

With this launch, Zyro India aims to build a distinct presence in the growing zero sugar beverage segment by aligning product benefits with culture-led communication and evolving lifestyle preferences.