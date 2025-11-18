Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday join Skechers’ sixth Walkathon in Mumbai

Skechers hosted the sixth edition of its Walkathon in Mumbai, bringing together more than 9,000 participants for routes ranging from 3 km to 10 km. Brand ambassadors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday joined the event, which highlighted the brand’s focus on building a broader community around movement and everyday fitness.

Advertisment

The Walkathon also featured the company’s GO WALK™ range, positioned as part of its comfort-led footwear portfolio. The event was held in collaboration with the GoSports Foundation and included routes around Inorbit Mall, Malad.

Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia, stated: “The 6th Skechers Walkathon proved to be a vibrant celebration of fitness and purpose. Witnessing thousands of participants come together today was truly inspiring and reaffirmed the strong passion people have for active, meaningful initiatives. The Walkathon continues to bridge sports, entertainment, and fitness, and through our ongoing collaboration with the GoSports Foundation, we remain committed to supporting India’s emerging athletes while promoting an active lifestyle nationwide.”

Kartik Aaryan, who has appeared in the brand’s Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® and Cozy Fit® campaigns, shared: “Being part of this year’s Skechers Walkathon was an incredibly inspiring experience, more so as this was my first-ever Walkathon. It was amazing to witness people from all walks of life come together for a day centered around fitness, enjoyment, and collective spirit. As a brand ambassador, I feel proud to support Skechers’ initiative, which not only encourages active lifestyles but also plays a vital role in nurturing the next generation of athletes. It was truly memorable.”

Ananya Panday said: “The Walkathon was such a fun and energising experience! I loved seeing so many people, families, friends and kids walking side by side with so much enthusiasm. It’s amazing how Skechers is able to bring people together through fitness while also making it enjoyable and inclusive. I felt the energy of the crowd throughout, and it was a reminder that staying active doesn’t always have to be about intensity; it can be about joy and community too.”

Nandan Kamath, managing trustee of GoSports Foundation, said: “We deeply value our long-standing partnership with Skechers. Their support has powered the journeys of our talented athletes and puts into meaningful action our shared mission of championing fitness, sports and excellence.”