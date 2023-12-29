Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi spark excitement with #MerryChristmasTakeover for upcoming film

TheSmallBigIdea's campaign cheers for 'Merry Christmas' film set to release on January 12.
TheSmallBigIdea's film marketing division recently ran a promotional campaign for the upcoming film Merry Christmas, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.
The team employed guerrilla marketing tactics, strategically placing volunteers under 'Merry Christmas' branding in cities nationwide. These volunteers displayed placards showcasing the movie's release date, creating a buzz among passersby.
The promotional efforts extended to the digital realm, with Tips Films' Instagram handle orchestrating a social media takeover. By integrating the movie seamlessly into generic holiday wishes of 'Merry Christmas,' the campaign aimed to engage audiences in a unique and interactive manner.
Additionally, leveraging the festive season and the power of AI, TheSmallBigIdea incorporated elements from the movie into Christmas-themed party pictures shared on social media. This approach aimed to blend the joy of Christmas with anticipation for the upcoming thriller.
Commenting on the campaign, Sanmesh Sapkal, director- key accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, said, "Our goal was to turn the unconventional release timing of Merry Christmas into a marketing advantage. By hijacking the festive season, we not only created buzz but also made the film an integral part of the Christmas celebration. It's about thinking outside the box and creating memorable experiences for our audiences."
In 2023, the agency has executed campaigns for various films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa among others.