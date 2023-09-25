Kellogg's adds Chocolate Muesli to breakfast lineup

Sharing insights about the newly launched product, Mr. Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Director of Marketing, Kellogg South Asia, said, "We understand that taste plays a pivotal role in our daily food choices. Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli is by leaps and bounds the tastiest Muesli one can have. One can spend a lot of time describing why this blend of multigrain, fruits, nuts and seeds and chocolate is so delectable. It is beautifully baked, is astonishingly crunchy and tastes great as a breakfast and equally awesome when you have it with dessert. However, true pleasure is felt and not described, and therefore we all unanimously agreed that the proposition should be the simple expression of Mmmmuesli.”