Kellogg's adds Chocolate Muesli to breakfast lineup

Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli will be available in a convenient trial pack size of 75gm for Rs. 60 and a larger family pack of 450g at Rs 360.
Kellogg’s, India’s leading breakfast cereal manufacturer has announced the launch of Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli with the tagline, Mmmmuesli. As the tagline that captures the essence of the new breakfast attraction to the portfolio suggests, the Choco variant of muesli promises an irresistible combination of rich, indulgent chocolate with the goodness of multiple grains and rich inclusions such as fruits, nuts, and seeds. The brand has rolled out an extensive multi-media communication campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy, for the launch.
The 360-degree campaign for Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli, infused with rich indulgent chocolate, is being launched across various media channels, including TV, outdoor, digital platforms like YouTube and other social media channels. The campaign includes a TVC featuring a delightful breakfast moment between a father and his teenage daughter as they enjoy the Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the video ad reflects the exact response from the creative team when they initially tasted the product: “Mmmmmmmm….”
Sharing insights about the newly launched product, Mr. Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Director of Marketing, Kellogg South Asia, said, "We understand that taste plays a pivotal role in our daily food choices. Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli is by leaps and bounds the tastiest Muesli one can have. One can spend a lot of time describing why this blend of multigrain, fruits, nuts and seeds and chocolate is so delectable. It is beautifully baked, is astonishingly crunchy and tastes great as a breakfast and equally awesome when you have it with dessert. However, true pleasure is felt and not described, and therefore we all unanimously agreed that the proposition should be the simple expression of Mmmmuesli.”
Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli will be available in a convenient trial pack size of 75gm for Rs. 60 and a larger family pack of 450g at Rs 360. This launch is an endeavour towards Kellogg’s ongoing commitment to providing diverse, nutritious, and delightful breakfast choices.
Rohit Devgun, executive creative director, Ogilvy India spoke about the inspiration behind the idea, “Chocolate in a breakfast bowl isn’t normal. So why would someone eating it express the same normally? That is what we captured with our new campaign. That this rich, chocolatey deliciousness doesn’t make your taste buds just go mmmmmm, it makes them go mmmmmuesli. An idea that travels across mediums with a unique sensorial expression for a unique breakfast product.”