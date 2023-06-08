Kellogg’s collaborate with Hershey's to launch new ‘Kellogg’s Hershey’s Chocos'

Sharing insights on the launch, Vinay Subramanyam, senior director, marketing, Kellogg South Asia, said, "With schools set to reopen, homes across the country will witness the age-old morning rush as kids hurry to get to school and parents hurry to get them ready. During such times, a new offering such as Kellogg’s HERSHEY’S Chocos® will be warmly welcomed by both children and parents. The product promises to be ‘too much chocolatey fun’, making the idea of breakfast with milk even more exciting. In a one-of-a-kind collaboration, Kellogg’s Chocos® and HERSHEY’S, two legacy brands, have come together to create an irresistible chocolatey experience that kids will love! We believe that this new delicious breakfast cereal will provide kids with a satisfying boost of energy in the morning before embarking on their school day adventures. It might even find its way into their school bags as a yummy snack.”