Kent launches fruit and vegetable cleaner

During the journey from farm to consumer, fruits and vegetables are handled by multiple people and usually displayed in the open in markets. As a result, they could possibly be contaminated with microbes, soil, dirt, as well as pesticide residues. Cleaning them properly is thus an important step in staying healthy. In the face of the COVID - 19 pandemic that continues to be on a rise, using Vegetable & Fruit Disinfectant has becomes even more significant than ever as it helps disinfect fresh produce.