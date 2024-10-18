Kerala Blasters FC announces VIP Clothing as new associate sponsor

Kerala Blasters FC announces partnership with VIP Clothing as their new Associate Sponsor. By joining forces with Kerala Blasters FC, the brand is poised to connect with a larger, younger audience while reinforcing its commitment to a vibrant future for football and its community.
Kapil Pathare, director, VIP Clothing, added, “The ISL has created a buzz among the people of India, with excited eyes glued to the screen for every match. I recognise Kerala Blasters FC as a formidable team on the field, and it is a matter of pride for us to associate with such young talent. I am thrilled to see how the season unfolds and hope our audiences are as well!”
Abhik Chatterjee, chief executive officer, Kerala Blasters FC said, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with VIP Clothing as our Associate Sponsor. Their dedication to empowering the youth aligns perfectly with our vision for the team and the sport. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans and supporting the growth of football in India.”