KFC and Snickers collaborate to launch limited-edition Choco Mousse Cake in India

For the first time, KFC India and Snickers India have come together to create a limited-edition Choco Mousse Cake, featuring layers of chocolate-soaked sponge, topped with chocolate cream cheese mousse and finely chopped Snickers pieces.

This collaboration brings together KFC’s 30-year legacy of delivering food experiences in India, with Snickers’ reputation as a hunger-satisfying chocolate bar.

Aparna Bhawal, chief marketing officer, KFC India & partner countries, said, “Who would’ve imagined KFC & Snickers in the same sentence, let alone the same plate. That’s the fun of this collaboration: two iconic brands coming together to create something unexpected and delicious! At KFC, we are focused on serving up a strong mix of craveable & iconic KFC products as well as a pipeline of innovative, clutter-breaking launches. The KFC X Snickers Choco Mousse Cake is our first co-created dessert and is the ultimate finger-lickin’ good finale to a KFC meal. We can’t wait for fans, both KFC & Snickers loyalists, to dig into this sweet surprise.”

Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer, MW India, said, “We have always stood for delivering hunger satisfaction in ways that truly connect with our consumers' evolving tastes. Today’s Gen Z audience seeks not just great taste but also fresh, share-worthy experiences that blend the familiar with the unexpected. Our collaboration with KFC India brings the iconic taste of SNICKERS® into a dessert experience that is indulgent, fun, and crafted for a new generation of food explorers. This partnership is more than just a co-creation of a product; it’s a celebration of two beloved brands coming together to offer something bold and exciting that consumers didn’t even know they wanted but will now crave. With the KFC X SNICKERS® Choco Mousse Cake, we are raising the bar on innovation while staying true to our promise of turning hunger into satisfaction one unforgettable bite at a time.”

Starting at Rs 129, the KFC X Snickers Choco Mousse Cake is available for a limited time only across over 1,300 KFC restaurants in India, for dine-in and takeaway, as well as via the KFC app and leading food delivery apps.

KFC & Snickers fans can pre-order via the KFC app while dining in to skip queues and save time.