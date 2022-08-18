KFC India drops the epic bucket on the Block (Chain) - ‘KFC Bucketh’

With this launch, the brand has established its presence in the fast-growing Web 3.0.
Makers of the World’s Tastiest Chicken - has yet again delighted its fans, this time, by ‘dropping’ its iconic Bucket in the virtual world. Introducing KFC BuckETH - a trendy, collectible NFT - a first for the brand as well as for the QSR industry in India. With this launch, the brand has established its presence in the fast-growing Web 3.0; celebrating a core element of the brand - its signature Bucket - reimagined in an exciting new virtual avatar. Curated from designs by budding artists across the country, the vibrant KFC BuckETH was dropped earlier today with an Instagram Live hosted by actor, writer and comedian, Danish Sait, along with well-known fin-fluencer, Sharan Hegde. With thousands of people logging in to witness the launch, KFC-lovers also stand a chance to win KFC BuckETH and become a part of the brand’s story in the country.
Sharing more about the KFC BuckETH, a KFC spokesperson said, “The Bucket is as iconic to KFC as the signature taste of our chicken. The Bucket is testimony to the brand’s heritage and has been an integral part of many celebratory moments for our customers. We are excited to usher the Bucket in a new way, in the new-age digital world, with our first NFT - KFC BuckETH - curated from vibrant designs by budding artists. The KFC BuckETH presents KFC fans with an opportunity to connect with the brand in the most unique manner ever.”
Curated in partnership with Blink Digital on the Ethereum blockchain, KFC’s one-of-a-kind KFC BuckETH is a single collectible and will be hosted on OpenSea. It an ode to the diverse melting pot of culture that is India, as the vibrant artwork is curated by budding talented artists from across the country. These artists recently came together to celebrate the brand’s milestone of growing 600 restaurants strong in India, across 150 cities, with 150 unique Bucket designs for each city. The KFC BuckETH displays an amalgamation of these unique designs and is a true representation of the brand’s journey in India, whilst celebrating India.
And one ultimate KFC-lover can geth their hands on the KFC BuckETH, by professing their love for KFC Chicken. Visit KFC India’s official Instagram handle @kfcindia_official and screenshot the Ultimate Chicken Lover Checklist available on Stories. Fill out the checklist using GIFs, images or text, and post on your Stories while tagging KFC. One lucky winner will win ownership of the coveted KFC BuckETH. And that’s not all. The winner also enjoys a year-long supply of KFC! How the BuckETH runneth over! Follow KFC’s Insta page for more details.