KFC pauses the use of 'It’s Finger Lickin’ Good' in advertising around the globe

The fast-food major says its iconic slogan doesn't quite fit in the current environment.
KFC, the global chicken fast-food major has announced it will pause the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good slogan in advertising around the globe from August 24, 2020.
“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC.
The company revealed this news in a 30-second video uploaded on the KFC UK and Ireland YouTube channel where the slogan was pixilated on a KFC banner and food buckets and it said, "That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now."
This is not the first time the slogan and its literal translation came under the lens. Back in March 2020, KFC UK had to pull an ad where diners are seen relishing a chicken at KFC outlets while a reworked version of Chopin’s Nocturne op. 9 No.2 plays in the background.
Why? Because it showed shots of people literally licking their fingers to get the last bits of that legendary KFC spice mix. There was a hue and cry around using your fingers to lick food because public health authorities had stressed everyone to not touch their nose, eyes, or mouth with unclean hands as a precaution against Coronavirus.
According to The Drum, 163 people complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the UK about the irresponsible timing of the ad and how it encouraged face touching which can help spread the COVID – 19 virus.
Here in India, KFC has put a cutout of Colonel Sanders at seats to not only ensure social distancing but to make it fun as well.
As for the pause in the slogan's use, KFC in a press release said, "And for all those fans, don’t worry - the slogan will be back. Just when the time is right."