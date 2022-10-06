KFC plans to double its special restaurants by 2024

We now have a presence across more than 190 cities in the country, with our restaurants, as well as the website and app. Our focus will be to push for growth and widen our reach, by expanding into new cities, while deepening our presence in metros and creating easy access for our consumers by constantly upgrading our digital assets. We will continue with a mix of both equity and franchise-owned restaurants, with an increased focus on our app and website, to fuel our long-term plan of growth and expansion in the country.